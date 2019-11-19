The Kern County Sheriff's SWAT team responded to an incident Nov. 11 evening in Delano after reports that shots were fired inside a residence.
Deputies and the SWAT team surrounded a trailer in the 29000 block of County Line Road. A standoff ensued for several hours until 62-year-old Armando Martinez exited the trailer and was taken into custody.
Martinez was arrested on suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia and delaying an official investigation.
Anyone with information regarding this case is urged to contact the Sheriff's Office at (661) 861-3110 or the Secret Witness Hotline at (661) 322-4040.
