Slightly more than a month after Bakersfield’s coffers appeared to be swelling, the new coronavirus has plunged the city into dire financial straits.
The Kern County government, too, is facing difficult times. Having just emerged from a four-year fiscal crisis, the County Administrative Office must now deal with a pandemic that could lead it back into the red.
The unprecedented situation has created vast amounts of uncertainty, but officials at both the city and county levels are already taking steps to mitigate what could develop into serious budget shortfalls going into the next fiscal year, which begins in July.
“The world has changed in a matter of a month and a half,” said Bakersfield Financial Director Randy McKeegan. “There are going to be significant decreases.”
Already in the midst of developing the budget for Fiscal Year 2020-2021, McKeegan said the city had asked all departments to bring forward budget proposals that include no increases in costs.
“They are going to remain flat, which is counter to what we tend to do,” he said, adding that city budgets usually rise by around 2 percent, which accommodates increases in the costs of doing business.
In two weeks, he said the city will reevaluate its budget moving forward, which could include further cuts and a hiring freeze.
“We’re going to look at each department and honestly crunch the numbers to see if further cuts are necessary by departments,” he said. “Every week new information is coming in and everyone is going to have to make adjustments and shifts.”
With many businesses shuttered and hotels unoccupied, revenue from sales tax and transient occupancy tax has plummeted. Making up 33 percent of the budget, a cut to the city’s sales tax can seriously hamper the city’s ability to provide services.
While not as reliant on sales tax, a drop in oil prices has hit the Kern County government at a particularly vulnerable time as well.
Although the assessed value for oil properties has already been set for the next fiscal year, the county could feel the effects of the drop in oil prices in the fiscal year starting in 2021, if the industry does not recover.
“We’re looking at record-low oil prices. We don’t know whether they’re going to rebound or not by January. Who knows what the impact’s going to have on the real estate market of this whole thing? So it doesn’t look good, but it’s really too early to say,” Kern County Assessor Jon Lifquist said. “I have a lot of ideas of where it could go, where it’s going to end up, but if I had that crystal ball I would be a lot richer than I am.”
Lifquist said county departments have been told to expect cuts, potentially around 5 percent.
The direction comes after years of belt-tightening and budget cutting forced upon the county the last time oil prices plunged in 2014. The county dealt with the last fiscal emergency by not rehiring after employees quit or retired. The same strategy may need to be employed again, if departments don’t resort to cutting staff.
The new round of budget cuts come at just the time departments expected to get a break from years of reductions.
“It looked like with the economy starting to stabilize, that we could maybe take a breath, but I don’t think that’s going to happen,” Lifquist said. “It’s been years and years and years since anybody had a raise, but I don’t think that was in the offing. It looks even worse now.”
The prospect remains that the economy might recover after the stay-at-home orders cease. But whether or not business returns to normal is yet to be seen.
“There are all these pieces to the puzzle that it’s really hard to understand,” said Michael Turnipseed, executive director of the Kern County Taxpayers Association. “I’ve been through a recession. I’ve been through an oil downturn, a drought and now coronavirus. And this feels a lot weirder.”
When the pieces of the economy begin to come back together, there’s no guarantee consumers will return to their normal habits, he said. And that could leave lasting impacts on local governments, who make projections based on known behavior.
“We’re all just kind of staring at the blank wall. I don’t think anybody knows,” Turnipseed said. “It’s going to be interesting times. We’ll figure it out, but there will be change. That’s for sure, there will be change.”
