Omni Family Health celebrated the grand opening of its newest and largest state-of-the-art health center, located at 912 Fremont St., in Delano on Aug. 14.
Scores of residents and would-be patients attended and heard special remarks from the office of Congressman TJ Cox and Delano Mayor Joe Aguirre, a ribbon cutting ceremony, lunch and tours of the facility.
“Omni Family Health could not be more proud to celebrate our second health center grand opening this summer," said Francisco L. Castillon, MPA, chief executive officer. "Not only is our new Delano health center the largest in our network of health centers, but it offers patients the unique experience of receiving all of their primary healthcare services in one convenient location. Omni is thrilled to provide increased access to quality healthcare to the community of Delano."
Services offered at Omni’s newest location include family practice, dentistry, behavioral health, pediatrics, obstetrics and gynecology, chiropractic, a pharmacy and walk-in services.
The 31st Omni Family Health Center is 22,888 square feet and will accommodate approximately 78,742 patient visits per year.
