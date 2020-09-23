Tulare County officials have released the names of a McFarland woman and two young boys — a 4-year-old and a 3-month-old — killed last week in a traffic crash east of Earlimart.
California Highway Patrol officers from Porterville were dispatched to a traffic collision Sept. 14, at about 3:20 pm, with an ambulance responding on Avenue 48 at Road 160.
CHP said a preliminary investigation revealed that 26-year-old Paola Montez was driving a 2014 Nissan Sentra north on Road 160 approaching Avenue 48 at an undetermined speed. Roberto Barron Vejar, 48, of Delano was driving a 2003 Toyota Tacoma west on Avenue 48 approaching Road 160.
As the two vehicles approached the intersection, Montez failed to stop for the posted stop sign and entered the intersection directly in front of the Toyota pickup truck, CHP said.
According to officers, the front of the Toyota then collided with the right side of the Nissan in the intersection. The Nissan spun out of control into the northwest corner of the intersection, coming to rest on its wheels. The Toyota came to rest on its wheels on the north shoulder of Avenue 48 just west of Road 160.
As a result of the collision, CHP said Montez and her two young passengers, Jorge Alvarado, 4, and Dorian Alvarado, 3 months, died from their injuries at the scene.
Vejar and his passenger suffered minor injuries and were transported to Kaweah Delta Medical Center in Visalia.
The two boys were not properly restrained in child passenger restraints inside the Nissan, officials said.
Drugs or alcohol are not considered to be factors in this collision, CHP said.
Child passenger restraints save lives. Please utilize them for the safety of your children. If you need help installing a child passenger restraint, please contact your local California Highway Patrol Office, and a certified technician can help you install it properly.
