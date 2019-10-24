Real men wear pink, just ask Cpl. Jose Madigral of the Delano Police Department.
Back in May, he was approached by Cyndie Davila of the American Cancer Society to participate in the Real Men Wear Pink campaign.
"Almost immediately, I was amazed by the overwhelming support from my coworkers, close friends and family by their generous donations," Madrigal said. "Through my journey these past few months, I’ve met such brave women who battled and beat this deadly disease."
"But I’ve also heard tragic stories of women who lost the battle," he added. "Hearing stories of triumph and tragedy made me realize how important it is to raise awareness and funds to help combat this deadly disease.
Last month, they met with Sergio Herrera of Perko's and his father, Pastor Herrera, and asked if they could host the Serving for a Cure event on Oct. 15 at their restaurant.
"They immediately said yes," Madrigal said. "And from then on, we began to promote the event and most of the officers were excited to get behind this event. It was great meeting community members in a different capacity other than just police work."
"It was so humbling to have the support of the community and meeting people who fought the disease and won and some who were currently battling the disease," he said. "The Perko's staff was so welcoming and patient with us as we learned what it takes to do what they do, day in and day out."
At the end of the day, their combined efforts garnered more than $2,300 for the Real Men Wear Pink campaign.
"It is an honor to represent the City of Delano in this event and to date our campaign has raised over $5,800," Madrigal said.
"Serving for a Cure was a huge success," Community Service Officer Rafael Silva said. "We were able to get about $2,300 in tips from those who dined in at Perko's. Many officers and myself spent all morning serving people and all for a good cause — breast cancer research."
His favorite part of the event: the reaction of the people served because they didn’t expect an officer taking their order and bringing them their food, Silva said. "I am glad that we are able to use our role as law enforcement officers to help contribute to something very important and that is breast cancer research.”
Delano Police Chief Robert Nevarez said events like Serving for a Cure show residents that police are regular people like them.
“Unfortunately, the nature of the job requires officers to be frequently sent to calls when people have had something go wrong in their lives and that can give them a negatively slanted view of life," Nevarez said. "Events like this allows officers to interact with people under positive circumstances and gives them a more accurate view of society.”
“I am consistently impressed with the creativity that our officers demonstrate in finding new ways to interact with the community," the chief said. "During the event, it was evident that community members enjoyed spending time with members of their police department just as much as we enjoy interacting with them.“
