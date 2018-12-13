Nueva Vista Language Academy was freezing with magical Santa snow!
Nueva Vista students got to touch and feel magical snow from the big man himself, Santa Claus.
Students also did art activities, science lessons and writing all related to the frozen, white, fluffy stuff.
First-grade teacher Candace Gilliam said: “My students kept saying that this is the best day ever! I agree, it was awesome and magical. Thank you, Santa!”
Nueva Vista Language Academy would like to thank the various donors who contributed to this magical day for our students and staff.
Joshua Herrera works at the Nueva Vista Language Academy.
