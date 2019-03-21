Nueva Vista Language Academy would like to invite community members to hold a booth at our first Community Resources Egg Hunt on March 27.
The goal is to have at least 10 to 20 community resource agencies scattered around campus. Each family will be given an egg hunt map where it can find each booth. While at the booth, the parents/guardians will receive information, while the children will play a simple game to earn Easter eggs. Once the parent and children are finished, they will move on to find another booth.
Nueva Vista will provide the games and the Easter eggs in addition to food. Booth sponsors should bring a table, canopy if needed and resources/information to distribute to parents. They can also donate a raffle prize/Easter baskets, but that is not required.
We expect more than 300 children and parents to attend. If you are interested in joining us for this event, please email Principal Joshua Herrera at jherrera@duesd.org or call him at 661-912-5280.
Joshua Herrera is the principal of Nueva Vista Language Academy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.