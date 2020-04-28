Nueva Vista Language Academy teachers decided to show their appreciation to the administrative and support staff, both certificated and classified, by conducting a small caravan of decorated cars on April 23 through the streets adjacent to the school.
Administrators and food services employees as well as office support staff at the time of the small parade were passing out the final round of packets, materials and technology to parents. Packages given to students included pencils, crayons, color pencils, erasers, highlighters, dry erase markers, notebooks and sheet protectors. Parents were also able to receive a Chromebook for each student.
Teachers wanted to show their appreciation because, “Juntos — lo sobreviviremos," or "Together — we will see it through."
It was a way for teachers to acknowledge those who are still working on the frontlines at the school site, ensuring that they are supporting the teachers and students who are navigating distance learning. It was also an opportunity to celebrate and see fellow staff and teachers, while of course, following the guidelines for social distancing.
Together, we all can share joy and spread safe surprises during the stay at home order. We miss all of our students and staff.
