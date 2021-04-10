Nueva Vista Language Academy "flies" through China

Delano Union School District’s Nueva Vista Language Academy made another worldwide stop during its academic “visit” to China, during its Flying Towards a First Class Education theme this school year.
Nueva Vista principal Joshua Herrera said that he and his vice principal Casey Rivas brainstormed on where their next destination would be on the map. Rivas developed the connection to China through the Lunar New Year celebration that was held during February.
“Lunar New Year was a perfect fit for China,” Herrera said.
Nueva Vista’s principal stated that through using this theme of “visiting” other countries throughout the year, it helped spark extra interest in students to help bring a more personal connection between students, parents, teachers and school staff during this year’s distance learning.
Herrera stated that the students in kindergarten through sixth grade on his campus studied different components through their “field trip” to China. A week prior to their field trip, the academy’s art teacher featured Chinese artwork.
During the field trip, which was developed by Rivas, they viewed landmarks including the Great Wall of China and the different foods that are served throughout the country. The field trip was followed by a Dragon craft, and the receipt of the red envelope (which wishes the recipient a safe and prosperous year).
The China theme was also seen as another way for students to write about an interest area. Students utilized thinking maps to collect their thoughts, and then used the information to build essays on their highlights of China. The students also received another Visa stamp in their passports, which began with their trips early in the school year.
The celebration culminated with a drive-through celebration in the Nueva Vista parking lot, where students received items including either fiction and non-fiction books, craft activities and an oriental fan. Herrera and Rivas were assisted with the event by the school’s office and resource room staff, with all Nueva staff enjoying a Chinese meal following the celebration.
The distribution of books surrounding the countries visited by students this year are helping all of them to either start or expand their home libraries.
Herrera stated that the academy’s next destination will be Mexico. Students will be learning about Mexican culture, influential people, art and music. He stated that this year’s theme expanded the academy’s previous annual Día de la Cultura to explore the cultures of other countries across the globe.
“We are driving the building of cross-cultural citizens,” Herrera said.
