Nueva Vista Language Academy kicks off Black History Month and honors Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. by hosting a flag ceremony and tribute.
The Associated Student Body of Nueva Vista, lead by adviser Maria Ceja, presented the history of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. focusing on his fight for civil rights.
Dr. King’s message was for every person to have equal civil rights and be treated fairly, which is one of the goals of Nueva Vista Language Academy.
Its mission is to provide a rigorous academic program which promotes language acquisition and develops academic and social skills to help students become high achieving scholars, confident communicators and global citizens.
Joshua Herrera is the principal at Nueva Vista Language Academy
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.