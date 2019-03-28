Joined by Delano Union School District Superintendent Rosalina Rivera, a breakfast for staff and student of the year honorees was held March 20 at Nueva Vista Language Academy (NVLA).
The event to honor these students, teachers and staff was attended by family members and much of the NVLA staff.
Each pupil nominated for the Student of the Year was introduced by NVLA principal Joshua Herrera and vice principal Maria Alvizo.
Thaily Arceo is very proud to be part of the academy’s dual immersion program and will represent NVLA as Student of the Year. She is involved in many activities. According to her teacher, Mr. Valencia, she is constantly working to be successful. She is described as kind and respectful. When she grows up, her dream is to become a math professor because she loves math.
Victor Palomo has the heart of gold. His teacher, Mrs. Cruz, says he is the most compassionate student she has ever met. One of his goals is to help end bullying. When he grows up, his dream is to become a police officer so that he could help save others. Palomo was honored with an official trading pin from the Delano Police Department.
Yuleyciy Raya has a passion to help others. One of her dreams is to help clean the streets of Delano and help the homeless. In her essay, she thanked each and every one of her teachers, which shows that she is very humble. When she grows up, her dream is to be a photographer.
Jonathan Alarcon is very hard working, on and off of the field. His teacher, Mrs. Gonzalez, describes him as a student who is always engaged in learning. He has a passion for sports, particularly football. When he grows up, his dream is to become a NFL football player.
Melissa Chavez is described by her teacher, Ms. Carnero, as a leader who works very hard to achieve excellence. She is involved in many ways and this year she is the ASB Historian. When Melissa grows up, her dream is to become a doctor and help those who are ill.
Jose Diaz is the type of person who lifts his friends up and wants others to succeed. He works very hard in the classroom and is the ASB Secretary. His teacher, Ms. Carnero, describes him as bright and respectful. When Jose grows up, he wants to become a scientist to find new discoveries.
Emiliano Rios Villavicencio has had a fantastic year. His teacher, Mr. Valencia, describes him as a dedicated student who is always pushing himself to strive for perfection. He has been an amazing ASB President and is always willing to help others. His dream is to become a scientist, with a special focus on mathematics.
Anahi Abitia is a very intuitive person. She says if she could change the world, she would have families put down their cell phones and spend more time together. Teacher Mrs. Cruz describes Anahi as a student who has a growth mindset and always excels in all subject areas. When she grows up, Anahi wants to be a college coach and teach basketball.
Representing the district as Kern County Teacher of the Year nominee, Flor Gonzalez is an amazing teacher who works hard every day to give her students the best possible resources. She has a passion for the dual immersion program.
Mrs. Gonzalez is always researching to find new and innovative teaching strategies. As a grade level chair, her calm personality helps to continue to ensure that kindergarten is the best grade level possible.
Classified Staff Member of the Year Patty Jaime is a calming force in the front office. She is always kind, professional and willing to help out whenever needed. Patty is the reason why the school’s attendance has been amazing this year, usually having the highest attendance in the district. Patty is always calm and never gets flustered. She is always diligent in getting her job completed and always has a smile on her face.
Teacher of the Year Nikki Gonzalez works tirelessly with her grade level to ensure they provide the best instruction possible on a daily basis. As grade level chair, she helps facilitate her amazing grade level.
Mrs. Gonzalez always has a smile on her face and is always professional. Her number one goal is ensuring her students get the best education possible. She has a love and passion for the students of Nueva Vista Language Academy.
The Student, Classified Staff Member and Teacher of the Year will represent NVLA at the district’s Public Schools Luncheon on April 10 at Almond Tree Middle School.
