A local Delano Union School District speller will make a fifth trip representing the district in the county spelling bee following the Region X Spelling Bee held Jan. 31 in the Harvest School cafeteria.
Each of the district's 12 schools sent competitors to the event.
Pioneer School eighth grade student Gabriel Nobleza took top honors in the competition after 22 rounds, qualifying for the county competition each year since he was in fourth grade. He was joined by fellow Pioneer Trailblazer Mariah Mata as first runner up, and La Viña Middle School's Harshan Sunner as second runner up. Sunner also competed in the county spelling bee last year.
Other spellers in the competition included:
Albany Park School: Sergio Cervantes Ceja, Devani Ochoa and Joseph Regalado; Almond Tree Middle School: Kaylen Ambriz, Mike Ferrer and Desiree Quismorio; Cecil Avenue Math and Science Academy: Andrew Lopez, Jason Payne and Yahir Rios Espino; Del Vista Math and Science Academy: Camielle Jane Obas and Alyssa Sandoval.
Fremont School: Seth Antonio, Ryalee Fernandez and Miley Herrera; Harvest School: Jacob Agbalog, Andrea Veloya and Jared Zuniga; La Viña Middle School: Jaspar Buton and Emilia Veloya; Morningside School: Abigail Cadiz, Mallory Mateo and Queona May Reyes.
Nueva Vista Language Academy: Alyssa Barragan, Melissa Chavez and Noe Martinez; Pioneer School: Isabell Ramirez; Princeton Street School: Ruby Gutierrez and Sebastian Valenzuela; Terrace School: Alldrei Cerillo, Alexa Davalos and Alondra Vasquez Romero.
The Scripps Kern County Spelling Bee will be held 5:30 p.m. March 4 at at the Bakersfield City School District Education Center Auditorium, 1300 Baker St., in Bakersfield.
Mike Bledsoe is the director of child development services at Delano Union School District.
