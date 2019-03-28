Proving the fifth time is a charm, Pioneer School eighth grader Gabriel Nobleza was honored as the top Kern County speller by the Delano Union School District during a middle school assembly March 11 in the school’s gymnasium.
Nobleza was one of three DUSD spellers to compete in the Kern County Scripps National Spelling Bee on March 4 at the Bakersfield City School District Auditorium. The three were part of the 31 students from throughout Kern County who competed for the championship title.
Nobleza has competed at the county level for the past four years, each time placing second. As an eighth grader, this was his last year to participate in the Spelling Bee program. In preparation for the county spelling bee, he studied the school, district and county spelling bee lists from previous and current years, along with skimming the dictionary.
According to district GATE and Science resource teacher, Lea Cantu, it was an intense evening with Nobleza spelling words like glockenspiel, pickelhaube and hartebeest. He was declared the champion after the 31st round when he correctly spelled the word piffle, which he stated after the competition that he had not come across the word when reviewing all the spelling bee lists.
The top speller was surprised during the Pioneer assembly by special items from DUSD Superintendent Rosalina Rivera, members of the Board of Trustees and district assistant superintendents. The district attendees each congratulated Nobleza for his outstanding finish at the county bee.
Nobleza received an Award of Excellence from the district, along with an iPad with which he can use to study and research words. Pioneer principal Anna Wyatt also congratulated Nobleza before his middle school peers, who have cheered him on during his five years of competing for the county title.
Nobleza will advance to the Scripps National Spelling Bee in Harbor City, Maryland during the last week in May. The entire 2019 Kern County Scripps Spelling Bee can be viewed at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QjbLOtiDbEo.
In addition to Nobleza, others representing DUSD were fellow Pioneer Trailblazer Mariah Mata and La Viña Middle School's Harshan Sunner. Sunner also competed in the county spelling bee last year.
This will be the second time that a DUSD student has represented the county at the national spelling bee. Mylene Ranches Farmer competed at nationals as a student from Cecil Avenue Middle School.
