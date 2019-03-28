Special guests honoring Gabriel Nobleza as top Kern County Speller during Pioneer’s middle school assembly were, from left: Pioneer School principal Anna Wyatt, DUSD assistant superintendent of instructional programs April Gregerson, assistant superintendent of educational services Rosa Montes, Superintendent Rosalina Rivera, Board President Dr. Efrain Rodriguez, Gabriel Nobleza, Board Members Frank Herrera and Irene Martinez, assistant superintendent of human resources Dr. Jason Kashwer and district GATE and science resource teacher Lea Cantu.