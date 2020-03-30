For the safety of Delano patients and associates, Adventist Health is not allowing visitors in most hospital areas until further notice.
No visitors are allowed on any Adventist Health emergency and hospital units, with the exception of the Birth Center, pediatric and surgery patients, who are limited to one visitor during their stay. Patients are encouraged to use FaceTime, Skype, WhatsApp or their preferred telephone or video chat application to stay connected with their loved ones.
Allowing only essential personnel inside the hospital is one of many measures Adventist Health is taking to reduce the spread of the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, in the Delano community. The hospital has also postponed community events, canceled meetings and directed associates to work from home when possible to promote social distancing.
In addition, the hospital is closely following the guidance of county, state and federal health agencies.
“Adventist Health has highly trained infection prevention practitioners who closely follow the guidelines of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the local public health department,” says Dr. Ramesh Nathan, an Adventist Health infectious disease specialist. “Our hospitals manage infectious disease on a regular basis and maintain isolation rooms. Ongoing training and drills are underway on the proper donning and doffing of personal protective equipment, as well as on the protocols for the identification, testing and treatment of a patient with COVID-19-like symptoms.”
Nathan adds that “We have enough supplies on hand to care for COVID-19 patients, and since Adventist Health’s four hospitals in Kern and Tulare counties are part of a system, we have access to additional supplies, expertise and support should we need it.
“We appreciate the collaboration between government, health experts and Adventist Health. Together, we are all playing an important role to address COVID-19.”
Community members with questions about COVID-19 are invited to call a toll-free line to talk with a registered nurse. The phone number is 844-542-8840, and the line is open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Additional updates from Adventist Health are available at https://www.adventisthealth.org/coronaviruspreparedness/.
