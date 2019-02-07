More than 400 people made the latest Delano Chamber of Commerce Crab Feed the biggest one yet on Jan. 26.
It was the first year at its newest locale, the Bakersfield College Multipurpose Room, at the corner of Randolph and 20th streets. Not a very exciting name for a building, but the chamber's biggest fundraising event of the year was filled with excitement from the opening welcome from President and CEO Janet Rabanal, to the cake auction that raised more than $10,000 for the Delano Police Explorers.
The event, in its ninth year, has been in various places, starting in the former Delano VFW building, which was torn down because of age, and the Delano Armory, which also closed to public use because of various reasons, and is now used for storage.
"The BC building was actually bigger than I thought," Rabanal said on Tuesday, a couple days after the event, from the Chamber's High Street offices. "Looking at it on paper, scaled down, I didn't think it was going to work. But in the end, we actually added more tables."
"We certainly couldn't have done it without the (Delano Police) Explorers," she said. She also thanked Matthew Cauthron, of Delano Regional Medical Center, and Mario Nunez, representing the Delano Police Department, whom served as chairmen of the event. Nunez also runs the Explorers and spent most of Saturday cooking crab and pasta for the all-you-can-eat event.
Helping Nunez in the kitchen were the Explorers, about 26 in number, who were also the waiters and waitresses, bringing out bread, food and even cleaning up the giant aluminum tins of crab legs, chicken bones and lots of paper towels.
Saturday may have been Delano Police Chief Robert Nevarez's first Delano Chamber of Commerce Crab Feed, but for him and his wife Celia, it brought back some great memories.
"Our first date was actually at a Crab Feed, 33 years ago," Nevarez said. "I was a reserve deputy for Fresno County in 1985. And I asked her if she'd like to go. And thankfully, she said yes."
Celia recalled about the date, “I didn’t even know if I liked crab, since I had never had it before.”
The annual event is the Chamber's biggest fundraiser of the year, with tickets starting out at $60 a person, and $550 a table. Scores of Delano businesses also sponsored tables at Bronze ($650), Silver ($1,000) and Gold ($1,200). Bakersfield-based Gold sponsors included Aera Energy and Clinica Sierra Vista. Local businesses included Delano Regional Medical Center, Delano Maya 12 Cinemas, STRR Recycling and Delano Propane.
The Delano Chamber has about 320 members, Rabanal said.
"We are a one-stop shop for local businesses, but also for community members," Rabanal said. "We receive a lot of calls from people wanting to relocate to Delano, or someone calling us to find out when their trash day is."
The chamber board, headed by Cauthron, just had a strategic planning session to focus its mission, created a Government Relations Board and planning various seminars for members and non-members.
Rabanal said they have also revamped the Chambers' Ambassadors program.
"These are our future leaders, and this year they will begin hosting various business mixers quarterly. So any businesses out there that would like to host one, we will definitely take you up on it," Rabanal added.
The chamber is also partnering with the Kern County Hispanic Chamber to bring its annual business academy in both English and Spanish to the community. It is free to anyone and will be held over eight weeks.
Next up for Rabanal and the chamber is hosting Delano's City Walk on March 9. The walk has morphed into more than just walking a couple of miles.
"We are having a Health Expo and Car Show at Cecil Park. We are hoping to get an Immunization Van out there as well as other services," she said.
Also on the calendar is the annual Relay for Life in April and National Day of Prayer/Mayor's Prayer Breakfast.
"Last year's event at the Hyatt was sold out," Rabanal said. "So we are looking for a bigger venue for this year because we don't want anyone missing out."
"We are really excited about all the new business and community growth here in Delano. And it's not just in the Marketplace; it's all across town," she said.
