One seeks to cut taxes on consumers and overhaul state regulations. The other wants to raise taxes on wealthy corporations and make sure Kern County gets its fair share of the revenues.
Both say they're uniquely suited to fight for the Central Valley as the 34th District Assemblyman.
But Republican incumbent Vince Fong and his challenger in the Nov. 6 election, Democrat Nick Nicita, have very different ideas on what that fight should entail.
Fong was first elected to the seat in 2016 after spending his political career working for former Congressman Bill Thomas and Rep. Kevin McCarthy, both Republicans.
His biggest achievement in office to date, he said, is securing $3 million to address Valley Fever, though he sounded just as proud about offering a gas-tax alternative that would have found funding for road repairs by tapping existing sources instead of raising gasoline taxes by 12 cents per gallon, as the state-controlled Legislature did in 2017.
Fong hopes to do a lot more if elected to a second term. Besides continuing to push for tort reform, he supports revisions to the California Environmental Quality Act, which he said contributes to unaffordable housing by allowing activists to torpedo real estate development plans.
And in a general sense, he considers it the Assembly's duty to hold state bureaucrats accountable and cut red tape. He interprets that as nudging state oil regulators to process drilling and injection permits faster.
His philosophy is that the best way to promote economic growth — attracting retail, technology, aerospace and even greater investment in ag and oil — is to make things easier for businesses.
"We have to make sure that the business climate is there first," he said.
Nicita sees his role, were he to unseat Fong in a district with 44 percent Republican registration, 28 percent Democratic and 23 percent no party preference, as bringing money to Kern County that Fong won't.
The audio engineer and bowling alley worker sees himself as representative of the area's overlooked residents: Nicita has at times struggled with poverty, lack of medical insurance and addiction; he said he has been off opioids for 3 1/2 years.
Unlike Fong, Nicita is not opposed to the gas tax, and in fact, he sees it as providing revenue badly needed in the Central Valley. He said it's time the local delegation to Sacramento start bringing home taxpayer money Republicans seem averse to accepting.
"The money's there and it will be spent somewhere else if it isn't spent here," he said.
A member of the Kern County Democratic Central Committee and avowed "Berniecrat" who supported Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders' 2016 presidential run, Nicita supports greater public investment in health care, technology and education, including vocational training for students not suited to academia.
And while Fong sees plenty of room for expanding the local ag and petroleum industries, Nicita said he is more interested in targeted economic diversification. He proposed public-private partnerships as a way of fostering greater investment in technology and health care, while also enabling the engineering hubs of east Kern County to spin off their expertise into private enterprises.
He was unwilling to support certain initiatives championed by Democrats in Sacramento. He said he wasn't sure the California high-speed rail project was worth the time and effort, for example, and declined to take a position on recent bills targeting oil production, one of Kern's most significant economic drivers.
But just as Fong embraced the Republican idea that regulation hinders business investment, Nicita sided with higher corporate taxes and public investment as a way to address problems such as homelessness.
After all, if not for a "few lucky breaks," he might have ended up on the streets himself, he said.
He called himself the superior representative of Kern County's downtrodden "because I know those experiences."
The 34th Assembly District lies entirely within Kern County, extending from the Taft area to the Mojave Desert.
