Featuring a selection of new and veteran staff this week, Delano Union School District principals bring different experiences to their positions.
TERESA CUSHNYR
In her fourth year as leader of the Warriors, Fremont School Principal Teresa Cushnyr has had many life experiences. Early work included a job at the former Mervyn’s Department Store in Bakersfield. Cushnyr; her husband, Joe; and their two sons also lived in Alaska for two years.
Early connections to a career in education included being one of the first supervisors at the Stine Road (now Harvey Hall) Child Development Center in Bakersfield. With support from her husband and family, she continued her education to become a teacher.
Teresa Cushnyr came to the district in December 2000 as a kindergarten teacher at Princeton Street Elementary School where she also taught fifth grade. Her administrative work has included learning coordinator at La Vina Middle School and vice principal at Del Vista Math and Science Academy and Albany Park Elementary School.
Teresa Cushnyr stated that Fremont is “truly a family atmosphere.” She is privileged to serve in such a wonderful community.
“We have students whose grandparents and parents attended Fremont,” Teresa Cushnyr said. “Many of our staff members were Warriors as children as well.”
Fremont’s principal has enjoyed her time working for the Delano Union School District.
“I feel very fortunate to have spent the majority of my career in a district that invests time and resources into providing top notch professional development for its staff,” she said. “DUSD exemplifies what great districts do to ensure that all students are learning at high levels.”
As their children have grown, Teresa and Joe Cushnyr now have two daughters-in-law and three granddaughters.
“It has been a great pleasure to devote my career to serving the students and families in the community of Delano,” Teresa Cushnyr said. “I have definitely received as much care and love as I have given.”
JOSHUA HERRERA
Growing up just a few blocks away from the school, Joshua Herrera never thought he would be principal of Nueva Vista Language Academy. This is his first position as principal.
“I’m happy to be part of the Nueva Vista family,” he said.
Herrera attended Albany Park Elementary School for his early grades. Early jobs in his life included Pizza Hut, Expo Design Center and as a cafeteria worker. He attended and graduated from California State University, Northridge. He was also a substitute teacher prior to his first teaching position.
Herrera’s first assignment was at his current school, where he taught middle-school grades when Nueva Vista educated students from kindergarten through grade eight. He then taught at Terrace Elementary School, which was followed by entrance into administration as vice principal at Terrace.
The principal of the Phoenix then moved down 20th Avenue to Princeton Street School, where he also served as vice principal with Principal Mark Ruiz. He was offered, and accepted, his current position at Nueva Vista in spring 2018.
Herrera said that he will work hard as principal of Nueva Vista, and do what is best for students.
“The staff was so willing to accept me so quickly,” Herrera said. “There is lots of positive energy.”
Herrera is part of the second generation of his family to work for Delano Union School District. His mother, Sylvia, was the first resource clerk in the Resource Room when Morningside Elementary School opened in 2000. She has since retired.
“She kept me busy helping out in the Resource Room,” he said.
His sister, Andrea Rivera, is the site resource teacher at Pioneer School.
Herrera stated that he has a passion for children and the community of Delano. He looks forward to serving the community where he grew up, and has begun by being selected to serve on the board of directors for Delano Chamber of Commerce.
“I want to do what’s best for the community and kids,” the principal said.
Herrera is married to wife Krista, who is an education administrator in Bakersfield. They have two children: Chloe (age 5) and Carson (age 1).
“I thank the community, the board of trustees and Mrs. Rosalina Rivera for giving me the opportunity to lead such a great school,” he said.
Mike Bledsoe is the director of child development services for Delano union School District.
