Kern County Supervisor Leticia Perez is expected to be going to court soon on charges of using her position for financial gain.
On Friday, attorneys will meet to set a new trial date after the initial start date of March 25 was cancelled following a vacated hearing in February in which lawyers were set to argue allegations that former District Attorney Lisa Green had been racially motivated when she filed charges against Perez in July 2018.
Perez’s attorney, H.A. Sala, argued that the DA’s Office had attempted to prosecute Perez due to her race, according to a motion of discovery filed by Sala earlier this year. While the allegation could have forced Green to testify, the DA’s Office filed a motion of opposition to block the proceedings.
Perez has been charged with two misdemeanors relating to her alleged connections with the local cannabis industry.
The first charge comes from a 2017 vote Perez was involved in, during which she voted not to ban marijuana sales in the county. The DA’s Office said the vote was an attempt to use her position to influence a governmental decision in which she had a financial interest.
The second charge faulted Perez for failing to disclose investments, income in real property and income in 2016.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.