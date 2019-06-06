New restrictions on the controversial pesticide chlorpyrifos have greatly diminished its use in Kern County even before the chemical is phased out statewide.
Kern, previously California's biggest user of chlorpyrifos, used only 70 pounds of the pesticide between Jan. 1 and April 30, according to county Agricultural Commissioner Glenn Fankhauser. That’s less than 1 percent of the 11,084 pounds used countywide during the same period in 2018.
Fankhauser said the reason for the sharp decline is that chlorpyrifos had been heavily used by growers of nuts, table grapes and citrus — some of Kern's most commonly grown and lucrative crops. Since the restrictions took effect Jan. 1, most applications for those specific products have been taken off the table.
For instance, local citrus growers used to spray chlorpyrifos on their orchards to protect them from the Asian citrus psyllid, a small pest that can carry the devastating and incurable disease called huanglongbing. But the county-level restrictions, which were based on state recommendations, only allow citrus to be treated with chlorpyrifos when the goal is to kill ants.
"Taking one of the tools away further restricts our ability to protect ourselves from the Asian citrus psyllid and huanglongbing," said Casey Creamer, president and CEO of California Citrus Mutual, a 2,500-member trade group representing 75 percent of the state's citrus production.
The regulatory reduction in the use of chlorpyrifos has come after a years-long trend of declining use of the pesticide. Kern farmers used more than 203,000 pounds of the chemical in 2016. That represented a 38 drop from 2013 levels but a 12 percent increase from 2012's total.
Statewide, use of chlorpyrifos dropped by more than half to a little more than 900,000 pounds between 2005 and 2016, according to the state Department of Pesticide Regulation.
Chlorpyrifos is a highly toxic organophosphate believed to damage infants' brains. The state recently moved to ban it altogether, a process that is expected to take one to two years.
Some activists hope to see it outlawed sooner than that, noting trace amounts of the pesticide produced by Dow Chemical Co. have been found in drinking water. Three state agencies have concluded the chemical is unsafe for use at any level.
The state tried to limit damage to the state's ag industry when it introduced the recommended restrictions in December. It said it only took away an application when there were other pesticides available for the same use.
But growers contend the other chemicals are less effective than chlorpyrifos, which is classified as a broad-spectrum pesticide because it can be used on many different pests.
Kern has forbidden farmers from having the pesticide sprayed aerially. Also, in a move farm groups call particularly burdensome, only 40 acres at a time may be treated with chlorpyrifos, and there must be a quarter-mile buffer within which human activity is greatly restricted for 24 hours. These restrictions require a new level of coordination among neighboring growers.
Additionally, the chemical may not be applied within 150 feet of sensitive sites that include schools, parks and homes. Windy conditions can also preclude the pesticide's use.
The focus now is to find new, safer chemicals that work as well as chlorpyrifos. Doing so takes time and money and the process comes with no guarantees. But the Department of Pesticide Regulation is hopeful.
"Ultimately we anticipate that all growers who use this pesticide find alternative ways to treat the pests," agency spokeswoman Charlotte Fadipe said by email.
To help speed that process, she added, Gov. Gavin Newsom proposed $5.7 million in new funding in the state's May budget proposal "to support the transition to safer, more sustainable alternatives." There are also plans for CalEPA, the state Department of Food and Agriculture and DPR to work together to find, evaluate and recommend alternative pest-management solutions, Fadipe wrote.
Gabriele Ludwig, director of sustainability and environmental affairs for the Almond Board of California, said the trade group supports the state's efforts to find alternatives, and that, meanwhile, growers are working to find their own solutions for replacing chlorpyrifos.
"We welcome working with the agencies and leveraging our funding to expand our research because we definitely, our whole research program, has always been focused on improving pest management," she said.
