New playoff format tough for smaller schools

While football culture often doesn’t accept losing games under any circumstances, due to the newly incorporated playoff format, smaller schools may want to consider dropping a few to better their chances in the postseason.
While many people prefer the newly implemented format put into place by the California Interscholastic Federation Central Section, smaller schools, such as the three in Delano, seem to be getting the short end of the deal.
The new playoff format basically eliminates the concept of divisions, making all teams in the valley compete in differing divisions based on their regular seasons. Therefore for a school that normally competes in Division IV, an undefeated season could see them competing in Division II, while a two-win season would give them a Division VI playoff berth.
This format is responsible for current playoff rankings having an undefeated 600-student school such as Dos Palos playing a nearly 3,000-student school in Bakersfield High. Matchups like these are all over the current rankings and will put the concept of divisions based on school size to the test. Right now, Kennedy and Chavez compete in the South Sequoia League, while Delano plays in the much stronger East Yosemite League
An example of the issue can even be seen in our own city, as Kennedy’s 8-2 season set them up for a Division III matchup against Washington Union. In a previous year, Kennedy would be atop the Division IV rankings and playing a lower-seeded opponent.
Another example that does not pertain to football is the dominant Chavez volleyball team that recently competed in Division II for playoffs. The Lady Titans went 24-3-1 (12-0 SSL) in the regular season and were bumped up to Division II for the volleyball playoffs. While this seemed like an accomplishment, they entered as the No. 16 seed and were shut out by No. 1-seeded Stockdale High in the first round of playoffs.
This may be a bit of speculation, but if that Chavez team were to compete at the Division IV level, they most likely would have competed deep into the playoffs. This scenario may be scrutinized as a “what if” by a biased Delano writer, so let’s not focus on “what ifs” and rather the possible future.
As of right now, Chavez and Delano football sit at 3-6 overall with varying success in their respective league play. Chavez was set to play Liberty High of Madera on Friday in Division V playoff action. Delano hosted Farmersville High in Division VI. Both teams played much lower than they would in a year with set divisions.
Regardless of the outcome Friday, the case for Chavez making a postseason run was surprisingly valid, as the Titans faced multiple problems at the beginning of the season such as COVID-19 outbreaks and their best player leaving midseason. However despite having problems early in the season, Chavez is not a bad football team and does have enough talent to compete with teams in its league.
In fact, the team rallied to win three of its final five games to salvage their season, so why could they not win at the Division V level?
The same goes for Delano High, which started the season 3-1 before playing five games in the brutal EYL. At the beginning of the season, the Tigers ran through other teams now ranked in Division VI and nearly gave Kennedy a run for their money in their matchup.
However, after EYL play put them through the ringer, Delano has dropped in the rankings and is highly underrated compared to the teams in their division. This may be a good thing, as they were set to play a weaker opponent in comparison to their in-town rivals.
Now both Chavez and Delano players alike would tell you they’d want to compete against the best competition they can, but the thing is a valley title is still a valley title no matter the division it comes from.
All three of Kennedy High’s valley titles come from a division lower than they currently compete in, but they still count. So why wouldn’t a Division V title be an exciting opportunity for Chavez and Division VI in Delano?
It wouldn’t hurt any in comparison and gives the players a sense of accomplishment for their play. And the team could always compete in a higher division the next year, so why not win at a lower division now? Next year, all three Delano teams will be competing in the South Sequoia League.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.