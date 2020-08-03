Kern County Supervisor David Couch, along with the California Farmworkers Foundation and Good Samaritan Hospital, have announced a new mobile COVID-19 testing clinic dedicated to the underserved farmworker community in Kern County.
Testing data shows that this population, which is so essential to the local economy, has been hard hit by the virus and can't afford to take time off work to get tested, Couch's office said. Bringing the clinic to them will remove the greatest barriers to their access to free testing.
Good Samaritan personnel will staff the mobile testing program with two medical professionals and provide the testing equipment and supplies.
"We've always had a heart to serve but with this program we could serve our community in a way that hasn't been done before," said Amandeep Basra, Good Samaritan Hospital CEO.
Scheduling these tests in the fields required close coordination with growers and packing facilities in Kern County. CFF was uniquely positioned to help with that, as they routinely work with farmworkers to bring about innovative programs that benefit their quality of life.
"This is a much-needed partnership for the betterment of farmworkers in Kern County," said Hernan Hernandez, the foundation's executive director. "Data shows that farmworkers would like to get tested but there are barriers that this program seeks to alleviate by bringing testing directly to their worksites.
"We're so happy we were able to get Supervisor Couch's support and Good Sam's people to work with us," Hernandez added.
Couch also wanted to thank the partners in the much-needed COVID-19 testing clinic, which kicked off July 28 in Delano. It then moved to the Lamont and McFarland areas later in the week.
"l am grateful to the partners, Good Samaritan and California Farmworkers Foundation, for helping make this program possible," Couch said. "And to Kern County Public Health Director Matt Constantine for helping us put a program together that allows us to test our most underserved people in Kern County that's funded through the CARES Act."
"As so many of these farmworkers live and work in the Fourth District, this program is particularly beneficial to the people I represent," he added.
Each week the schedule will be determined based on discussions between Kern County Public Health, California Farmworkers Foundation and Good Samaritan Hospital.
