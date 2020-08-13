As high school students in the Delano area prepare for an upcoming semester online, athletes now have some semblance of hope for the future of their sport.
Last month's CIF delay of the fall 2020 season has changed athletes expectations for their senior year, resulting in mixed opinions about the oncoming season.
The common consensus among athletes is gratitude that there is still a season to play. Many of them headed into their senior year witnessing their older teammates and friends have their spring season cut short, and never getting the chance to return.
And with the long overdue decision by the CIF, many feared the worst, but a delayed season keeping its full 10-game length with the possibility of playoffs is all they could ask for.
Cesar Chavez High School junior linebacker Alexis Girarte is one of these athletes grateful for the season, saying, “I feel like it’ll change the atmosphere of the game due to it being in winter, but it’s way better than having no season at all.”
Despite the positivity of having a season, it’s an understatement to say that it will be a different atmosphere than previous years.
As of this point, the season will start without allowing fans in the stadium during games. It's a substantial change for athletes who have played in front of crowds all their life.
Athletes such as Girarte are upset that their longtime supporters of family and friends won’t be able to watch them compete.
For some their supporters are what motivated them to play in the first place, and not being able to compete in front of them is a difficult aspect to accept.
Others say it will be oddly quiet. With no one in the stadium besides athletes, coaches, and selected media members, there will be no one to cheer teams on besides their own teammates.
The lack of noise creates a totally different atmosphere for athletes, with football players saying it will be odd hearing all the action on the field, and volleyball players being able to hear an echo inside their own gymnasiums.
Overall, the delay of the 2020 season brings many difficult changes to fall sports. But with the season still up-and-coming, players can’t help but feel excited.
