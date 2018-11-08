The McFarland Unified School District has been working to expand communication to parents and the community through various social media outlets.
Now the district has added new digital marquees to district school sites.
The newly installed marquees will provide one more way to communicate information to parents related to news and events happening at their local schools in real-time.
