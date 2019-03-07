For Jason Garcia, superintendent of Delano Joint Union High School District since December, two moments in time helped him secure his educational career.
His first came as a perspective wildlife law enforcement employee and his wife's hiring as an elementary school teacher in the Delano Union School District. He also accepted a teaching job at the district to stay in Delano.
Second came when he bypassed a position in Bakersfield to help open a new school and instead opted to stay in Delano and open the newest high school in Delano, Robert F. Kennedy High.
Garcia's appointment came during the Dec. 11 meeting of the Delano Joint Union High School District Board of Trustees following the retirement of former superintendent, Dr. Terri Nuckols.
“It is a great honor to be selected superintendent of the Delano Joint Union High School District," Garcia said. "Through the hard work of our students, staff, teachers, managers, administrators and the board of trustees, we have been able to provide the highest level of educational excellence to the community of Delano."
Garcia is a graduate of Highland High School in Bakersfield and Cal State Bakersfield. Garcia holds a bachelor’s degree in history and a master’s degree in educational administration.
After working with the Kern County Probation Department, he was hired by Delano Union School District as a history teacher at Almond Tree Middle School in 2002. He later served as a vice principal at Cecil Avenue and La Viña middle schools and Valle Vista Elementary School. Garcia would later serve as assistant superintendent of human resources with the district.
In 2008, he made the move to the Delano Joint Union High School District, where he served as the assistant principal at Robert F. Kennedy High School for three years, principal at Valley High School for two years and principal at Kennedy High School for two years. In 2016, Garcia was appointed by the Delano Joint Union High School District as associate superintendent.
"I look forward to the continued collaboration and dedication throughout our school community on behalf of students, which has made our district one of the exemplary educational institutions throughout Kern County and the state," he said.
Garcia said one of his personal goals is to "maintain and uphold our rich tradition of academic success and to continue to provide the highest quality educational programs for all of our students."
"It is truly a privilege and an honor to serve the students, staff and faculty of this great district," he added. "We will continue to honor our traditions and make the community proud of our accomplishments."
Garcia and his wife, a kindergarten teacher, have a daughter in the sixth grade and son in the second grade. He enjoys coaching when not involved with high school activities.
He said through collaboration the district will "continue to provide the highest quality educational experience, award winning co-curricular and extra-curricular programs, and a safe and secure learning environment for all of our students."
"The standard of excellence set by the Delano Joint Union High School District is something our school community can be very proud of. It is built upon the hard work and efforts of many," he added.
