New businesses on way for Marketplace, Vineyard

The Delano Marketplace and The Vineyard shopping centers have recently added or will add six new businesses for shoppers to enjoy their wares or services.
Two that are already open are Spectrum and Smokers Paradise. Both are located in the Marketplace side of the development by YK America.
There are four new businesses coming, including Garrison’s Seafood and Yummy Crabbylicious, said Paul Lu, public relations director for YK America.
Lu said YK America is very happy with its recent tenants’ openings. Jollibee’s opened nearly a month to the day that Ono Hawaiian BBQ restaurant had a soft opening Nov. 21 at the Delano Marketplace, with customers lined up around the store.
“In a very challenging year for the retail sector, YK America was excited to bring in two outstanding food tenants to the Delano Marketplace and The Vineyard — Ono Hawaiian BBQ, a well-known chain restaurant serving Hawaiian-inspired plates with generous portions, and Jollibee, known for their hand-breaded fried chicken,” Lu said in December.
“Both restaurants have been extremely well received by the community,” Lu said. He also added, “We just signed the contract with Five Below. They probably will open sometime in the fall.”
Five Below is an American chain store that offers products that are sold at a tremendous discount. It’s been compared to a Dollar Tree that offers higher value products with pricing that does not exceed $5. This is why the name of the company is called Five Below.
“Yummy Crabbylicious also just signed a lease, so it might take a few more months,” Lu said.
Garrison Seafood, which currently has a restaurant in Bakersfield, probably will open around November, according to Lu, while JSO Jewelry is set to open some time in the fall. Famous Footwear opened earlier this spring.
Lu said any business interested in opening or relocating to The Vineyard and the Delano Marketplace should contact Castleton Real Estate at 626-444-6680 or email lease@castletonred.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.