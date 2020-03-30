Teachers from Kern Avenue Elementary School put on a parade for their students last week while maintaining social distancing.
Students and their families held signs on their front lawns, while teachers passed by their homes, honking their horns.
Teachers from Kern Avenue Elementary School put on a parade for their students last week while maintaining social distancing.
Students and their families held signs on their front lawns, while teachers passed by their homes, honking their horns.
Positive Cases Among Kern Residents: 59
Positive Cases Among Non-Residents: 1
Deaths: 1
Number of Negative Tests: 1,005
Number of Pending Tests*: 930
Number of Total Tests*: 1,995
Updated: 3/30/2020 at 10 a.m. Source: Kern County Public Health Services Department
*As reported by community healthcare providers.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.