McFarland Unified School District third grade teacher Michelle Hernandez had a great idea for a field trip: a virtual one.
Since transitioning to online-learning, Hernandez has made sure her students have the best experience online.
"When I meet with them I first answer any questions they might have about their daily assignments and then we have fun," she explained. "I make sure they learn in an engaging way. I meet with my students three times a week."
Hernandez, a seven-year veteran of MUSD, started working for the district straight out of her credential program, she said. She landed a long-term substitute teacher position "and never left."
She has taught third grade at Horizon Elementary for six years. "I love what I do and I love third grade, but I do see myself in an (administrator's) role one day.
With schools closed, however, some teachers have found challenges keeping their students engaged. But Hernandez wasn't going to let distance learning stop her.
She decided to purchase a virtual field trip to the Seattle Aquarium where her students listened to lessons and completed a scavenger hunt.
"My students loved the experience. We were able to hear the underwater scuba diver give a lesson on what animal life you will find in the ocean. We saw different fish, a skull of an ocean animal and a sea cucumber," she said. "My favorite part was when the scuba diver explained what a sea cucumber does. My students' faces were priceless."
The pre-recorded presentation lasted 30 minutes. Hernandez liked the activity because she could pause and talk to her students and ask them questions. At the end of the presentation, it included a STEM activity.
Most of her students had been to an aquarium before, but it is a different experience when it is online. You really focus on the speaker and take in more knowledge, she said.
"I have been to Seattle, and I love Seattle, so I would definitely go there again," Hernandez said. "I feel that my students were really excited to be trying something new."
She has been busy making sure her students have access to her teaching even from home.
"I am so thankful for online platforms such as Zoom because it gives me the ability to see my students and answer any questions they might have and engage in fun creative ways."
Hernandez has two children of her own, Ezra, a fourth grader at Horizon Elementary, and Ethan, 4. Her hands are full with helping her own children stay engaged with their learning, but she still finds time to make school exciting for her students.
She is also planning on holding a virtual show and tell presentation this week.
