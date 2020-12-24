McFarland Unified School District swore in reelected incumbents during its board of trustees organizational meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 15.
The district held its annual meeting, where three of the board’s incumbent trustees were sworn in and began new four-year terms. Board members Angel Turrubiates, David Diaz and Eliseo Garza were re-elected to serve on the McFarland Unified School District Board of Trustees in this last November’s election.
The MUSD board had three seats up for election. The leading vote-getters according to final officials results were Eliseo Garza with 1,270 votes, David Diaz with 1,102 votes and L. Angel Turrubiates with 1,098 votes.
Each year, governing boards for California school districts are required to hold organizational meetings. In these meetings, school boards choose trustees to serve as board president, board vice president and board clerk, district Superintendent Aaron Resendez said.
At Tuesday’s meeting, Jim Beltran was elected to continue serving as MUSD board president, David Diaz as vice president and Angel Turrubiates as clerk, Resendez said.
McFarland Unified School District holds its regular board meetings on the second Tuesday of each month.
For more information regarding these meetings, visit the https://mcfarlandusd.org.
