MUSD staff get first COVID vaccinations

The first COVID-19 vaccinations arrived at the McFarland Unified School District last week, said Superintendent Aaron Resendez.
Also, McFarland schools are partnering with Dr. Vip Dev to bring COVID vaccines to city residents next month.
As the state of California and Kern County officials continue to manage the distribution of COVID-19 vaccines, McFarland Unified School District wasted no time, working with local health agencies to get available vaccine doses to its staff members.
On Wednesday, Feb. 24, the school district, in partnership with Dev, began dispensing the first vaccines to teachers and staff. Due to the limited quantities, the district prioritized staff members returning to “in-person” instruction first, including special education and primary grade teachers and support staff.
With COVID-19 infection rates continuing to trend downward — and the expected continued improvement, McFarland Unified is getting ready to "un-pause" its approved reopening plan.
McFarland schools are preparing to allow the return of students in grades TK-1 for in-person instruction on March 8, with a projected start of second and third grades two weeks later on March 22.
