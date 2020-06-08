The McFarland Unified School District has planned several live graduation ceremonies for its seniors.
The ceremony dates are:
San Joaquin Continuation High School graduation: 8 p.m. June 29 at San Joaquin High School
McFarland Junior High School graduation: 8 p.m. June 30 at McFarland High School
McFarland High School Early College graduation: 8 p.m. July 1 at McFarland High School.
