MUSD returns to in-person schooling

Thousands of students returned to campuses across the McFarland Unified School District on Aug. 9.
It was a stark contrast from the reopening of school last summer, when district officials worked on a system that would allow for flexibility upon return to school. The system allows the district to navigate between stages based on county and state designations. This system was developed in conjunction with state and local public health agencies as well as the governor’s outlined expectations for school reopening.
Last year, Superintendent Aaron Resendez welcomed his staff back virtually “for what we trust will be a challenging, but successful school year.”
He said, “MUSD is committed to academic excellence for all students through engagement, participation and collaboration.”
