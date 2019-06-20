In June, the McFarland Unified School District is refinancing portions of its $3 million in facilities bonds. This action will save McFarland district property owners about $180,000 in taxes.
The refinancing was authorized unanimously by the McFarland Unified School District Board at the May 14 board meeting, said MUSD Superintendent Aaron Resendez.
“The District is proud to say that we have saved our local taxpayers some money," MUSD board President Jim Beltran said. "This is considered a win for the community and the district.”
The bond measure was approved by more than 55 percent of McFarland Unified School District voters during a 2004 election. The funds were used to repair and renovate classrooms, restrooms, plumbing, electrical systems and other campus facilities improvements.
Interest rates on the old Series 2006B and 2008C Bonds ranged between 3.75 percent and 4.20 percent, Resendez said. The interest rates for the new bonds range between 1.40 percent and 2.22 percent, a difference that will save property taxpayers about $180,000.
Ambelina Garcia Duran, deputy superintendent and chief business official added, “We had the taxpayers’ best interests in mind with this refunding when we saw interest rates reach yearly lows. This allowed us to capture significant taxpayer savings by refunding the Series 2006B and 2008C bonds.”
The final payment of the new bonds will remain the same as the original Nov. 1, 2013, payment of the Series 2006B and Series 2008C Bonds. Property owners within the district will see a reduced tax rate on future tax bills.
“We take very seriously our responsibility to be prudent fiscal managers of our community’s taxes," Resendez said. "We have been able to move forward with needed improvements at a much lower cost with this refinancing plan.”
