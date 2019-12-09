McFarland Unified School District accepted the Golden Bell Career Technical Education award and a $1,000 award from UATPC in San Diego on Dec. 5.
“We are so honored to be accepting the 2019 Golden Bell Award in the Career Technical Education category and receiving $1,000 from the Pipes Trade Council,” said Aaron Resendez, superintendent of the MUSD.
McFarland was recognized for its exemplary and innovative McFarland High School Early College program — the first of its kind in California and one of the few of this level in the country.
MUSD officials offered a special thanks to Bakersfield College President Sonya Christian for her dedication to the growth and success of this program.
“We are excited to see the impact this will continue to have on our students as they graduate and move to the next phase of their lives, “ Resendez said.
To learn more about the McFarland High School Early College program and its work with Bakersfield College, visit https://www.bakersfieldcollege.edu/earlycollege/mcfarland
