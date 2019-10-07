McFarland Unified School District has recently begun serving on the Community Advisory Boards for both North Kern State Prison and Kern Valley State Prison.
As a result, the prison administrations have become very strong community resource partners to help meet specific needs in our community.
On Sept. 20, North Kern State Prison warden Kelly Santoro, together with members of her administrative team, responded to a local family’s need within the district.
Our partners at the prison became aware of a family housed at our local motel with significant need and collected clothing, cookware and home items, including a small refrigerator.
The items were donated to the family at Kern Avenue Elementary School with the support of school and district staff.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.