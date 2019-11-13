McFarland Unified School District and the Kern County Probation Department have started a new partnership aimed at providing additional safety and support services to McFarland schools.
Deputy Probation Officer Sandra Lopez is a 13-year veteran of the Kern County Probation Department, having worked with both juveniles and adults.
Lopez will be assigned full-time to McFarland schools and will work primarily out of McFarland High School.
McFarland Unified School District and the Kern County Probation Department are currently exploring adding an additional officer to serve McFarland schools. The district and Probation Department will coordinate school services with the McFarland Police Department.
