McFarland Unified School District officials welcomed students, teachers, the community, and members of the agriculture community to the recent ribbon cutting of its new Crop Science Field Lab.
The 79-acre lab will be managed by local farmer and District partner, David Snell, and will allow students to develop hands-on experience in both almond cultivation and Ag business.
Aaron Resendez is the interim superintendent of the McFarland Unified School District.
