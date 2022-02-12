MUSD helping students to thrive during pandemic

The McFarland Unified School District staff is getting creative during the continuing COVID-19 pandemic to serve students every day.
The district is inviting families to check out how it is utilizing indoor and outdoor spaces and extracurricular activities to help students thrive during in-person learning.
Today is the perfect time to join the McFarland Unified School District family, officials said this week.
"We are a few weeks into the 2022 spring semester, and McFarland’s students are thriving under a dedicated and caring team," Superintendent Aaron Resendez said Monday.
"McFarland is home to nationally recognized schools, innovative programs, award-winning extracurricular activities and sports, and an experienced and loving educational team," Resendez added. "We safely reopened our schools for in-person instruction back in March 2021 and have navigated the COVID-19 pandemic with collaboration and teamwork with our staff and community. We have established partnerships with Adventist Health and COVID Clinic to provide proactive COVID-19 testing, vaccinations and wellness services to MUSD staff, students and families."
