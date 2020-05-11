McFarland Unified School District had some challenges, as many other districts.
So, when the news media started reporting about school closures, our district came together to develop a plan for our students in all areas, starting with education on how we were going to feed our students.
One of our biggest challenges was finding the paper bags to put our meals together and making sure that we had enough food. In our central kitchen, we have 12 staff members that are producing 3,500 to 4,200 meals in four hours.
I feel that our entire Food Service staff has gone above and beyond during the pandemic. They all show up 6 a.m. with a positive outlook and get straight to producing the meals for our students and community.
Another big part of our team are our Food Service workers that are handing out cold meals and hot meals daily. It’s a joy for them to see our students and parents. We create breakfast and lunch menus and share them with our parents and students on Class Dojo.
We have three bus drivers that deliver meals to 136 students that ride the bus. Our office manager, Maricruz Diaz, takes care of all our calls and keeps track of all our numbers and reports for reimbursement.
Our warehouse man, Johnny Salinas, makes sure that we keep our warehouse stocked and organized. Our driver, Michael Nuno, makes sure that all meals are delivered and kept to temperature.
"I have worked for the Food Service industry for more than 25 years and six of those years has been with the McFarland Unified School District," Tafoya said. "I’ve always shown my staff how I love what I do."
"I’m very proud of my staff for showing up every day," she said. "I feel that we have had great success feeding our students due to our connection with the parents of this community."
