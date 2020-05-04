McFarland Unified School District's classified staff is making calls to kids and parents to remind them that someone has their back.
"Our classified staff, like crossing guards, are making calls to kids to remind them that we are here for them," said Brian Bell, assistant superintendent for McFarland Unified School District. Other staffers include campus supervisors and the CHAMPS team.
The COVID-19 pandemic may have brought on the negative in some, but the entire MUSD staff has been amazing, Bell said.
"They are trying so hard every day to make life normal for our kids," he said. "They are very good people."
Assistant Superintendent Ambelina Duran said the food services employees continue to work Monday through Friday.
"Our Director of food services Christina Tafoya wants to make sure every student receives a hot meal every day, because for some, it is their only meal," Duran said. "We have bus drivers delivering meals to students."
All three elementary schools have had a parade for their staff and students.
"It was real special," she said. "They went above and beyond to show that we miss them and hope to see them soon."
Bell said you "don't realize how much you miss people, until you are without them."
"We are keeping staff morale up," he said, "and trying to make sure kids know we miss them."
