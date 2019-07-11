The McFarland Unified School District and Bakersfield College teams have been invited to present at the sixth annual California Coalition of Early and Middle Colleges Dual Enrollment Summit.
The team will present on two sessions during the main conference, along with another presentation at a special pre-conference session on the transformative work taking place in McFarland.
The sessions include:
Sept. 19: McFarland USA: Champions in Education (pre-conference)
Sept. 20: Early College: Building Guided Pathways from 9th grade to Baccalaureate
Sept. 20: Technology Solutions to Increase Dual and Concurrent Enrollment Offerings
For more information on the conference, visit https://www.regonline.com/builder/site/Default.aspx?EventID=2560820 and https://dualenrollment.org.
