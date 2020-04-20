After a late fall crime uptick in 2019, which included four homicides, the first three months of 2020 have seen a drop in most crimes and only two homicides.
That good news comes from Delano Police Chief Robert Nevarez, who provided crime statistics during a meeting with officers on April 15.
Homicides fell from last quarter but remained flat compared to 2019. Robberies increased to 12 in the first quarter of 2020 compared to eight that were averaged per quarter in 2019. Rapes were also up from two to four, according to provided statistics.
Assaults, however, were down 24 percent and burglaries were down 19 percent, Nevarez said. Additionally, auto theft was down 13 percent, and larcenies were down 7 percent.
"We are still early on in the year," the chief said. "But it's better than crime being up in our community during these trying times."
The uptick in gang-related and other street violence happened during September and October of last year. Nevarez responded by conducting a gun-violence operation spanning several days and involved dozens of officers made up of the agency’s Gang Unit, detectives, special units and patrol.
The response also included a Street Interdiction Operation on Oct. 29, which included 70 officers from numerous Kern County law enforcement agencies, Nevarez said. SIT operations are funded through the state to help local law enforcement ensure that those on parole and probation remain compliant with their terms.
Nevarez also has gotten ahead of issues dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic and Gov. Gavin Newsom's state shutdown, except for essential services.
Back on March 17, in response to COVID-19 mandates, Nevarez created a COVID-19 Response Unit, specific to dealing with those issues, from making sure businesses weren't price gouging to providing food and vital supplies to people in the community to making sure officers had the tools they need to do their jobs, such as masks, gloves and hand sanitizer.
Another new part of the unit's job is to make sure non-essential businesses are complying with the governor’s order. Nevarez understands that merchants need to survive so he expects enforcement to be accomplished through information, education and noticing when necessary. He also understands that Delano residents need certain services and supplies.
"It's a very delicate matter," he said. "Cpl. (Jose) Madrigal has had a few heart-to-heart discussions with (some business owners)."
He says the agency has to be very careful not to overstep its authority.
"These are all businesses that the city relies on for its tax base," Nevarez said. "When this all over, we are going to need these business owners to help balance the city's budget."
Another way he is trying to ease all the tension and worries created by the governor's shutdown is to have occasional virtual meetings with his agency's staff and to post social media messages on the Delano Police Department's Facebook page.
He pointed to the COVID-19 Response team's valiant effort to get enough equipment for officers and staff, such as hand sanitizer, masks of varying types depending on needs and protective eye wear, gowns and booties.
"We have to make sure our officers are well-equipped during these uncertain times," Nevarez added.
