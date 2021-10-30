Morningside School unveils mural of Filipino labor leader Larry Itliong

Delano Union School District’s Morningside School unveiled a mural of Filipino labor leader Larry Itliong on Monday morning at the campus library.
The moment was even more special for the school’s librarian, Patty Itliong Serda, who helped push for the honor and was present at the event on Oct. 25, now officially Larry Itliong Day thanks to California Attorney General Rob Bonta, who was also on hand.
Students busily walked by the very colorful and bright mural without realizing the significance of it.
“For us to tell our story, it has to become art,” said artist Eliseo Art Silva, who created the mural. “Larry Itliong is the first Filipino American to get a seat at the table. His story is important and has encouraged Filipinos.”
He said students from various schools provided actual portions of the mural after the district had a “national paint day” honoring Itliong.
“The design was inspired by kids’ art work,” Silva said.
Morningside principal Ricardo Chavez said Itliong made it safer for all field workers, including his own father. “The movement helped all our family,” Chavez said. “It’s not easy work, and it’s not appreciated enough.
“We would not have a community in Delano without the farmworkers,” he added.
Superintendent Rosalina Rivera said Itliong had “a deep conviction for justice. Dedicating this library is a special day for us all.”
District trustee Susann Villaruz said it had been a long two days, including Sunday’s dedication of a resource center in Poplar with Itliong’s name.
“Today has so much meaning for all of us here,” Villaruz said. “We met quite a bit of people who want to make a pilgrimage to Delano to learn about the labor movement and Larry Itliong.”
A highlight for the event was a soulful rendition of “The Star- Spangled Banner” by 11 year-old Koumba Diallo, student body president. It was also Diallo’s birthday.
Attorney General Bonta said, “We started in Poplar yesterday and culminate today with the unveiling of the mural. All those who were silent now have a voice. I grew up in La Paz with my family. My father worked for Cesar Chavez in the office, and my mother worked with the kids. The UFW (United Farm Workers) became a powerful transformative movement in the world.”
He spoke of two state Assembly bills he pushed for, including one that created Larry Itliong Day.
“Larry said we had a responsibility for the people,” Bonta said. “He said we could do it the easy route or the right route. He chose the right route.
“When you fight for justice, you can realize justice,” Bonta added.
At the event’s climax came the unveiling of the mural, which was held in a light rain. Bonta, Itliong family members and school officials listened to Silva as he explained the different portions of his work.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.