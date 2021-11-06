Morningside School named a top elementary school by U.S. News and World Report

Continuing to sail forward, Delano Union School District’s Morningside Elementary School has been named a best elementary school in U.S. News and World Report’s first-ever ranking of public elementary schools in the country. Morningside received this honor as a result of their outstanding achievement in reading and mathematics.
“Morningside is a very special school,” DUSD Superintendent Rosalina Rivera said. “They continue to foster an environment where learning is celebrated. Students, staff and parents feel a part of the Morningside School community and know that they contribute to its success.”
Morningside’s best school award came as a result of the school placing in the top 30 percent of elementary schools in the state of California. More than 102,000 pre-kindergarten, elementary and middle schools across the country were ranked to determine these awards.
U.S. News and World Report looked at factors including each school’s share of students who were proficient or above proficient in their mathematics and reading/language arts state assessments, and socioeconomic demographics.
According to the publication, the top-ranked schools “are all high achieving and have succeeded at educating all their students.”
Students are welcomed to Morningside every morning with a greeting from school staff when they enter the campus. They also are soothed by music playing in the quad area, and greetings from Principal Ricardo Chavez or Vice Principal Shirley Gibbs prior to reporting to their classrooms.
Morningside’s students are taught by a well-qualified teaching staff. The percentage of the school’s teachers who have at least a clear multiple-subject teaching credential is 96 percent. Regarding experience, 96.2 percent of the school's teachers have three or more years of experience.
On top of the hard work they are accomplishing in the classroom, students enjoy many activities. These include mariachi and dance groups, fun days, chess club and field days, with parents actively involved within current guidelines.
This honor builds upon previous accolades by the school. Morningside was named a California Distinguished School in 2020.
Last month, Morningside was named an Innovative and Impactful School by the Kern County Superintendent of Schools for achieving some of the lowest absentee, suspension and expulsion rates in Kern County. During the 2018-2019 school year, the school had a 0.4 percent chronic absenteeism rate.
“Our students don’t allow challenges to stand in their way of achieving their goals,” Principal Chavez said, “and the teachers are here to meet their needs.”
Added Superintendent Rivera, “The board and I are very proud of Morningside for the receipt of this new award."
