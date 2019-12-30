Morningside School is one of the most exceptional schools in California according to the California Department of Education.
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond announced the honorees for the 2020 California Distinguished School Award, and Morningside was named on this list of outstanding Schools.
“The criteria for distinguished school is strict! In fact, it is rare for a school to meet all the criteria, so Morningside School’s accomplishment really is something special,” Delano Union School District Superintendent Rosalina Rivera said. “The difference at Morningside is the people: the synergy between all the stakeholders is real, and there is a commitment to success that transcends all routine challenges and conventional expectation.
"I think that Morningside is on the vanguard of the district as a whole: Morningside is at the front, a distinguished school, deserving of recognition, setting the pace; but the other schools are also making great progress. Our goal is for all district schools to distinguish themselves in terms of student success and family support,” she added.
Morningside is being recognized as a Distinguished School for not only demonstrating excellence in English language arts and mathematics, but for also creating a positive school culture that fosters some of the lowest chronic absenteeism and suspension rates in the county and state.
Morningside School fosters a shared vision where teachers, staff and students have a strongly shared belief that everyone can learn. Principal Rick Chavez is elated about this honor and what it means for his school and the entire Delano community.
“I feel blessed to work in an environment where parents are so supportive, students desire to be in school daily to learn, and great teachers truly believe that all students can learn," Chavez said. "I will continue to work hard every day to help our students continue to reach their goals.”
Morningside School will be recognized at an awards ceremony at Disneyland on Feb. 10.
