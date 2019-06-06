Students at Delano Union School District's Morningside Elementary got a visit from a dairy cow and calf during a Mobile Dairy Classroom assembly on May 30.
The free program, provided by the Dairy Council of California, educates kindergarten through sixth grade students about the role of agriculture in the food supply, the journey of milk and dairy foods from the farm to the table and school cafeteria and the importance of a nutritious diet. Mobile Dairy Classroom aligns with Common Core State Standards and incorporates English-language arts, math and science into the lesson.
Dairy Council of California strives to elevate the health of children and families in California through the pursuit of lifelong healthy eating habits.
For nearly a century, Dairy Council of California has partnered with educators, health professionals and communities to elevate the health of children and families through the pursuit of healthy, balanced eating habits. Today, Mobile Dairy Classroom assemblies reach more than 453,000 students annually, with six instructors who travel to elementary schools, agriculture days and fairs throughout California.
The assemblies are offered at no cost to schools and are part of dairy farm families and milk processors’ efforts to give back to the community. California dairies provide cows and calves to support the assemblies.
