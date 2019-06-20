On June 8, Congressman TJ Cox held his second town hall event, following his first quarterly town hall event in Hanford in March.
More than 100 constituents from Delano, as well as surrounding communities, gathered to ask some of the most pressing topics discussed around dinner tables in the Central Valley, including expanding health care access, protecting our democracy and addressing wells in Kern County that are contaminated with elevated levels of 1, 2, 3-Trichloropropane.
Every attendee who submitted a question not addressed at the meeting will receive a personal response from the congressman.
Congressman Cox also honored Ariana Alias from East Bakersfield High for winning this year's Congressional Art Competition. Ariana's photograph of the Marine Corps War Memorial will be proudly displayed in the capitol with her fellow winners representing the 21st Congressional District.
Congressman Cox also brought his constituent services team to Delano to provide in-person office hours for the community.
In addition to this event and services offered at Congressman Cox’s permanent offices in Selma and Bakersfield, district staff hold regular mobile office hours to meet constituents where they are and use the resources of the office to help Central Valley residents navigate through the federal bureaucracy and get results. Constituents can also contact an office here or call (661) 864-7736.
Joel Kasnetz is the communications director for Congressman TJ Cox.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.