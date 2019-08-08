Miss Samantha Ballesteros of Delano placed as first runner-up for the Miss Filipina Teen International pageant.
The newly crowned Miss Filipina International 2019 is Ella Tesoro, 23, of Irvine, and Miss Filipina Teen International 2019 is Thereze Dacanay, 15, of Fremont.
The three young women were part of a group of 45 contestants of Filipino descent from across the world who participated in the seventh annual Miss Filipina International 2019 Pageant before a sellout crowd July 27 at the Redondo Beach Performing Arts Center.
The event was hosted by entertainment icons Pops Fernandez and Martin Nievera. The legendary Gary Valenciano’s thrilling special guest performances are still generating a buzz around town. Tune in for the world-premiere broadcast from TFC (The Filipino Channel), scheduled to air on Aug. 18. The pageant will be simultaneously available to view on YouTube (www.youtube.com/missfilipinainternational).
Check local listings or follow Miss Filipina International on Facebook or Instagram for further details.
IEG Productions’ CEO Mildred Deang was thrilled with this year’s outcome.
“As always, I’m so proud of the caliber of candidates we have in this pageant, and I’m sure they’ll only continue to grow and mature into fine young women," Deang said. "Congratulations and thank you to all of the young ladies who traveled from near and far to take part in this world-class competition.”
