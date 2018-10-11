The Kern County Homeless Collaborative has kicked off its 10-year plan to end homelessness within Kern County with the announcement that it received $3.8 million in funds from the state.
The collaborative will use the funds to help solve critical-need problems in Bakersfield. The collaborative plans to create new beds for families and single women in its shelter system and increase rental assistance resources with the funds.
A total of 12 projects will be funded with the state money.
“We’ve never seen anything like this before,” said Jessica Janssen, homeless projects manager for the United Way of Kern County, which oversees the collaborative. “We’ve never received funding from the state in this way. So it’s a chance for us to immediately address homelessness. Really, it’s a chance for us to make an immediate impact.”
During the last point-in-time count conducted earlier this year, the Homeless Collaborative found 855 people experiencing homelessness within Kern County.
That was a 9 percent increase over the 2017 point-in-time count, although the county has experienced a 40 percent overall decrease in homelessness since 2008, according to the collaborative’s statistics.
With the new funding, the collaborative has the opportunity to put into motion certain aspects of its plan to end homelessness in Kern County by 2028.
The funding will allow the collaborative to spend $1 million on new beds for families and single women and $719,887 in rental assistance.
The collaborative will also be able to expand its rapid rehousing program, a service that provides short-term rental assistance to individuals in order to get them off the streets. Some of the money will fund 188 short term beds for three years, according to the collaborative.
“This is really a great start,” Janssen said of the funding. “I think this is an incredible opportunity.”
The funds come partly as a result of advocacy by Bakersfield Mayor Karen Goh and others. A group of mayors from California’s 11 biggest cities spoke to Gov. Jerry Brown about the state providing funds to cities to help them alleviate homeless issues.
The state has a homeless population of about 135,000 according to a recent press release, and half of that number resides in cities.
As a result of the mayors’ advocacy, the governor released $500 million in state funds through the Homeless Emergency Aid Program, known as HEAP, and another $200 million to existing programs.
The Homeless Collaborative received $2.6 million from HEAP, and another $1.2 million from the California Emergency Solutions and Housing Program, a second source of state one-time funds.
“This is about taking the most vulnerable and putting them into housing,” Goh said in an interview. “When we were up there with the governor, our theme was that we have an immediate need. We have a homeless population that is growing very, very rapidly.”
Bakersfield will also receive $1.2 million in HEAP funding from the state, which is separate from the $1.2 million the collaborative will receive.
The city plans to discuss potential uses for the funds during its Oct. 17 council meeting.
“There’s nothing final,” City Manager Alan Tandy said of the plans. “We’re in discussions with homeless service providers, and hoping to be able to use (the funds) to expand beds for both men and women at the homeless shelter.”
The city, which is a member of the Homeless Collaborative, will work with the collaborative in its efforts to ease the effects of homelessness on the local population.
“It isn’t going to cure it,” Tandy said of the recent funding. “But we do think that a significant expansion of beds can occur and that it can be a meaningful impact on the problem.”
