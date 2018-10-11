It was an up-and-down first half of the 2018 season for the Bakersfield College Renegades.
BC, ranked No. 15 in the state, blew out Santa Monica and Orange Coast by a combined score of 97-7, but was beaten handily by (now No. 8) Mount San Antonio College to start the year. The Renegades squandered several chances and lost to an inferior team in Golden West.
With BC on its bye week and preparing to start National Conference Northern Division play at No. 5 Ventura on Sept. 13, let’s hand out some letter grades:
Quarterbacks (C-plus) - The offense has been inconsistent and stagnant when challenged, part of which falls on the quarterbacks. BC has averaged 121.4 yards per game passing this year, 62nd out of 68 teams. Josh Medina, a 2014 Liberty graduate, made the first four starts before injuring his hamstring. Jacob Irby, a North Carolina native, played in his absence. Medina is a conservative option. He can make the quick throws and check downs. He can also run a little. Irby is higher risk but higher reward. He’s 6 feet, 4 inches tall, has a strong arm and will run circles in the pocket until someone is open.
Running backs (B) - This group appeared to be BC’s strongest unit prior to the season with Elisha Ortiz and Shane Jones. They combined for 406 yards and seven touchdowns on the ground in the first five games, though Jones moved to primarily wide receiver for the most recent two. Isaiah Martin is back from injury and a nice change of pace from Ortiz’s patient and shifty style. In BC’s 56-0 win over Santa Monica, 352 of its 368 yards came on the ground. Ortiz, Martin and Jones combined for 272 yards and six touchdowns on 26 carries.
Wide receivers (B-minus) - It’s hard to grade the receivers because they haven’t gotten a ton of chances to make plays. Most of the passing attack has been centered around short passes. Deep routes aren’t frequently called and when they are, the ball often doesn’t get there. Seven of Cameron Roberson’s 15 catches came in one game. But with Roberson, Jones and a solid supporting cast, BC has threats it can (and needs to) take advantage of in the second half of the year.
Offensive line (C) - The quality of the offensive line was my biggest question mark heading into the season and the answer has been not great. BC’s quarterbacks and running backs are constantly pressured. In the losses, there’s been no time to throw deep and a defender or two for the runners to dodge in the backfield. Renegades head coach Jeff Chudy and several BC players have repeatedly mentioned the need for better blocking.
Defensive line (B-plus) - This group has been the highlight of the defense, led by Ricky Leung-Wai and Holden Williams on the inside, and James Thomas and Alex Bolden on the edges. The D-Linemen don’t make big impressions on the stat sheet, but they do the dirty work so the linebackers can make the plays. With freshmen in Williams, Roberto “Tank” Enriquez and Angel Baez getting significant playing time with strong results, BC is in a good position up front.
Linebackers (B) - It seems like Jalen Simpkins and Mario Solorio are involved in nearly every defensive play for BC. The two inside linebackers have combined for 55 tackles (11.5 for a loss), four sacks, two fumble recoveries and an interception. Simpkins’ biggest missed opportunity might be a third quarter interception in a 13-11 loss to Golden West when Simpkins was caught by the (slow) quarterback after 37 yards.
Secondary (B) - After a lackluster debut, BC’s secondary has been solid. Defensive back LJ Early has a team-high four interceptions and is third on BC with 21 tackles. Justin Harrington grabbed two picks — one returned for a 98-yard touchdown — in the Renegades’ last game. The group has been prone to giving up a few big plays, though, and will really be tested in the latter half of the season.
Special teams (B-plus) - BC hasn’t exactly had the game-changing returns for touchdowns like one year ago, but that doesn’t mean that special teams has been a disappointment. Place kicker Nathan De Jager has made all six field goals he’s attempted and his one missed extra point was blocked. Punter Carson Olivas only has a 39.8 yard average but nearly half his kicks have been inside the 20. He’s consistent and still a great asset for BC.
Overall (B-minus) - The defense has forced a turnover in every game, averaging 2.6 per contest, but has to do a better job in limiting chunk plays. The offense has struggled mightily to move the ball and needs to better utilize its playmakers in Ortiz, Jones and Roberson. The Renegades are among the bottom-15 teams in the state with 278 yards per contest. The schedule will get harder for BC in the second half and there are plenty of adjustments to be made.
