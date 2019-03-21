Before, during and after the Western Athletic Conference Tournament, Cal State Bakersfield men’s basketball coach Rod Barnes made it clear that his team would not settle for just being there. Anything except for a championship and an NCAA Tournament bid was a failure.
“If we won today, lost tomorrow night, we’d be upset,” Barnes said after his team’s first-round loss to Texas-Rio Grande Valley. “If we won today, won tomorrow, lost on Saturday (in the championship), we still would be disappointed. That’s the only thing I know. That’s the only thing we do.”
He repeated that sentiment four times during the rest of the postgame press conference.
I don’t set the bar as high as Barnes does (and has to) and wasn’t exactly expecting CSUB to cut down nets. But I’d still consider how the WAC Tournament went for the Roadrunners’ men’s and women’s basketball teams to be a disappointment.
The No. 5 CSUB men lost to No. 4 UTRGV, 85-70, in the first round. The team is hoping for an invitation from a postseason tournament, like the CollegeInsider.com Postseason Tournament.
The Roadrunner women ended their season with a 69-58 loss to No. 2 UTRGV. CSUB was seeded third.
For the men’s team, the fact that CSUB led UTRGV by double digits in each of the two regular season games made the loss a letdown. The Roadrunners suffered a first-round WAC Tournament loss for the second time since joining the conference and the second year in a row.
And yet the biggest issue was not just that CSUB lost but the manner in which it happened.
The Roadrunners fell behind 11-2 three minutes into the game. They trailed 31-11 with 7:43 left in the first half. In a win-or-go-home game, CSUB came out sloppy and flat. The Roadrunners reached their season average of 13 turnovers by halftime.
“If we were focused when we came out, for 40 minutes, we wouldn’t have had the turnovers we had,” CSUB redshirt senior James Suber said. “Wouldn’t have had all those (UTRGV) drives we (gave up). We would have paid attention to detail, knowing this guy drives left, don’t let him go left.”
The Roadrunners did come back to be behind by only seven points in the second half. But three minutes later, UTRGV led by 19. The game was simply not close most of the way.
The CSUB women did win their opening game pretty handedly and looked like a team that could make it back to the title game for the second year in a row. They even led UTRGV by nine near the end of the third quarter.
Though inconsistent, the Roadrunners always responded when the pressure was on, head coach Greg McCall and his players said throughout the year. Yet the Vaqueros completely took over with a 21-1 run. That meant three wins in a row continued to elude CSUB all season.
Based on what I’ve seen, CSUB was the more talented and dangerous team. The No. 1 New Mexico State coaches sitting behind me during the game seemed to agree. The Roadrunners had the win within reach and let it slip.
“You never want it to end this way and it did,” McCall said. “We didn’t get our opportunity to cut down those nets like we wanted to.”
CSUB isn’t going to win the WAC championship every year. In fact, the women never have. But these two teams were better than their WAC Tournament performances would suggest.
